Simpson falls short of third bid for state tourney

McALLEN – Raleygh Simpson came up shy of a third straight trip to the University Interscholastic League Girls’ State Golf Tournament when she finished tied for 13th place at the Class 5A Region-IV event held Monday and Tuesday, April 17-18 at Champion Lakes Course in McAllen.
Simpson reached state her freshmen and sophomore seasons. Players have to be one of the top three players not on an advancing team to qualify for state. Simpson was one of four 26-5A golfers rounding out the top 20. There were 94 competitors.
Savannah Dupre of Boerne Champion won the event with 137, Sayers Allen of Smithson Valley came in second with 141, and Presley Bolado came in fourth at 145.
Simpson shot 75-81 and her 156 was 12-over par after two rounds.
“Things were a little rough. It’s a tough course when the weather is good, but rain and wind changed every hole,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
“The morning draws had better weather before he showers and gusts,” said Hale.
“Raleygh made a lot of putts, and made right decisions. She attacked the course and competed well instead of just grounding out,” Hale said.
Boerne Champion finished third as a team, and Smithson Valley fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.