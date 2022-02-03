SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills picked up its second soccer victory of the season by beating San Antonio Atonement 3-0 on Wednesday in a TAPPS district road match.
Stefan Sirianni notched two goals for the Hawks and Cris Angel had the other.
The goals gave Sirianni three in OLH’s last two matches.
The Hawks are 2-1 in district and 2-4 overall, and hosts San Antonio Atonement on Thursday at the KSC. Match start tome is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.