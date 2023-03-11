Tivy duo medals in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – Tivy tennis players mixed things up well with teams from regions of the state they do not normally tangle with when Tivy was one of the teams participating in the San Angelo ISD Tennis Tournament held Thursday, March 9.
“It was a tough tournament, where all our kids got in four solid matches. The only medals we had were consolation mixed doubles with Angelina Rivas and Luis Ramirez, but we definitely weren't out of place among the big dogs,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen. “All the best schools from the Panhandle area were there. Lubbock, Amarillo Abilene, and Odessa were among the programs. It was good to see some different competition. The energy and fast paced points were what we needed. Everyone learned a lot and I'm looking forward to district."
Tivy returns from Spring Break to play in the Hill Country Championships scheduled Match 24-25 in Fredericksburg.
