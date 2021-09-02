Tivy Tennis dominates SA Veterans Memorial

Tivy team tennis won all but one match against San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Tuesday at Tivy High School's courts and ran its District 26-5A record to 2-1 (6-5 overall) in the process.
Boys’ doubles winners were teams consisting of Ernest Chedzoy-Braden Stehling, Evan Salinas-Aiden Cheney and Luke Green-Micah Garrett.
Ernest Chedzoy, Stehling, Salinas, Cheney, Luke Green, Garrett and Aaron Peschel took their singles matches.
Dominic Gonzales and Sofia Coronel captured mixed doubles.
On the girls’ side, Tivy won four played matches, while Veterans Memorial defaulted on five due to only having three girls.
Court action had Sara Bowers and Carlee Wren winning girls doubles and Marlowe Chaflant, Carolina Chedzoy and Clara Sumner victorious in singles.
Chaflant-Sumner and Carolina Chedzoy-Ariel Green claimed doubles by default, as did Ariel Green, Gabriela Guasch and Cameron Baker for singles.
Next court times for Tivy are at the NEISD Team Tournament in San Antonio set Friday and Saturday against San Antonio Lee at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on either side of the "B" draw that also includes San Antonio Madison and Brennan. Churchill, Brandeis, O’onnor and New Braunfels are in the top half of the bracket.
District matches are up again in Alamo Heights on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
