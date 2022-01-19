SAN ANTONIO -- Tivy's second tie match of soccer season happened Tuesday night when the Antlers allowed Alamo Heights two second half goals during the District 26-5A opener for both squads.
The 2-2 draw left the Antlers 4-2-2 overall.
Juan Cardenas' goal put Tivy up 1-0 in the first half.
Will Robinson placed his kick into the net in the second half, which allowed the match to end in a non-loss for Tivy.
Robinson and Cardenas each assisted on the other's goals, and Cris Tienda was busy on goal with 11 saves.
