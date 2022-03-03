FAIR OAKS – At Fair Oaks Golf Course on Monday the Tivy boys had a rough go, where they were 61 strokes over par at the Taft Classic.
Lake Audrain was 10 over, Phillip Apffel 13, Isaac Huff 17 plus, Austin Willson 21 over and Daniel Sieker 22 over.
Team results and actual individual scores were not made official.
“I know that our guys can play better like we did in the fall,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
The Antlers have an as of yet to be announced dual match shown on their March schedule and district play happens the final week of Match at Vaaler Creek Course in Blanco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.