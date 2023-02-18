Antlers blank SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy recorded another much-needed win in District 26-5A boys’ soccer when the Antlers blanked Veterans Memorial 4-0, Friday, Feb. 17 scoring two goals in each half of action.
Goals were tallied by Bhodey Miller (2), Will Robinson and Pablo Rivera. Miller also threw in an assist, as did Ian Jacome and Jose Carranza.
Cris Tienda lined up in front of the net where he had four saves. Tivy reached .500 (3-3-1) for district, and 7-7-3 overall. It marked the team’s second shutout victory against league opponents.
“We kept our momentum going with this game. We played really well, and I think we are hitting our stride at this time. We had several stand outs in Bhodey scoring two goals, and I thought our defense played really well. Pablo, Colin (Rose), Brian (Gutierrez), and Ryland (Farhoudi) deserve a shout out on that side of the ball,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
