Antlers suffer first district loss to Buda Johnson

Tivy suffered its first district loss when the Antlers were edged by Buda Johnson 61-57 on Tuesday in boys’ District 26-5A basketball.
The Antlers (9-7, 2-1) came out cold against the Jaguars, who are ranked as one of the top 25 teams in Class 5A. Tivy trailed 18-8 after the first quarter, and outdid Johnson in points the remainder of the contest.
Mason Carlile led Tivy with 17 points, which was his second straight game at that total.
Jaden Frausto hit his season average with 15. Robert Jackson recorded eight points. Luke Johnston finished with seven. Quentin Vega added six. Cade Braaten posted three, while Mekhi Frazier sank a free throw.
Tivy has a tournament in Victoria starting Monday, Dec. 27.
Subvarsity
The junior varsity defeated Buda Johnson 65-54
Brandon Ramirez scored 14 points as part of a trio that went for 10-plus.
Jaxson Kincaid had 13, and Braylon Ayala added 12.
Rounding things out were Tyler Cory with seven, Andrew Valenzuela with six, Rylan Schumacher with six, Brian Pescador with four, and Gunnar Abel with three
Freshmen
In the Tivy freshmen game, the Antlers lost 51-38.
Jackson Way led the way for Tivy with nine points.
Darren Dominguez had eight, Maurice King had seven, Taylor Lidiak had six, Izaiah Vega had four, and Daniel Rodarte and Peyton Bailey two apiece.
ANTLERS v BUDA JOHNSON – DEC. 21
TIVY 8 14 17 18 (57)
JOHNSON 18 10 15 18 (61)
TIVY Mason Carlile 3-3-2-17, Jaden Frausto 3-2-3-15, Robert Jackson 3-0-2-8, Luke Johnston 2-0-3-7, Quentin Vega 1-1-1-6, Cade Braaten 0-1-0-3, Mekhi Frazier 0-0-1-1,
JOHNSON Hairston 5-2-1-17, McKinney 5-0-2-12, Untermeyer 1-1-6-11, Perez 3-1-0-9, Kincaide 1-1-2-7, Hardwig 1-0-0-2, Baghezza 0-0-2-2, McMullin 0-0-1-1
Halftime: JOHNSON 28, TIVY 22
3 Pointers: TIVY Carlile (3), Frausto (2), Vega (1), Braaten (1); JOHNSON Hairston (2), Untermeyer (1), Kincaide (1)
FT’s: TIVY 21-12 (57.1-percent), JOHNSON 23-14 (60.8-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.