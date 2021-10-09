Lady Antlers win battle against Seguin

SEGUIN – The Lady Matadors proved to be a tough out Friday, but Tivy prevailed in five sets to get another sweep of a District 26-5A volleyball foe when the Lady Antlers delivered their 25th win of the year and beat Seguin 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 24-26, 15-11.
More importantly, the victory put Tivy 10-2 in district play with four matches remaining. Three of those will be at Antler Gym.
“Seguin played a very balanced, smart match and served tough,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates. "They (Seguin) pushed us as we struggled in serve-receive, from the serving line and on defense. Our girls worked through the errors and settled down in set five to earn the win against a determined Seguin squad."
Ally Scheidle led another combined team effort with her 31 kills, 31 digs and had two aces and a block.
Karlyn Dyal led service aces with three, added four kills, 28 assists and recorded nine digs.
Taylor Kubacak’s 32 assists were best for Tivy. She also pitched in 10 kills, one ace, 13 digs and one block.
Allie Finch put up three blocks, along with two kills and three digs.
Stella Hendricks wound up with nine kills, Hailey Davis had six, and Grace Copeland finished with two. Emma Miller and Tyler Elkins were good for one ace each. Elkins logged 18 digs and one assist, Miller made seven digs, Davis got one block and three digs, while Hendricks registered a dozen digs and Copeland five.
The Lady Antlers will host Cornerstone Christian in non-district action on Tuesday and will return to loop play on Friday against Buda Johnson at Antler Gym.
