Second half surge not enough for Pirates against SA Lee

Center Point’s second half advantage was not enough to overcome its first half deficit in what was a 77-56 defeat at the hands of San Antonio Lee Academy in boys’ basketball action Friday inside Pirates Gym.
Cold shooting and poor defense in the first eight minutes resulted in only five points for the Pirates, who trailed 24-5 when the second quarter began. The final three quarters saw the Wolfpack own only a 53-51 edge against Center Point and the Pirates won the second half 41-36.
“We finally started executing and in the second half we stopped giving up easy buckets. It was a tale of two halves. While we didn’t match the intensity of Lee in the first half, we kept fighting and I was proud of that effort,” said Center Point head coach Cory Nichols.
Nick Zuercher wound up leading the Pirates with 16 points in the game, where all nine players contributed.
Derick Dominguez placed nine. Christian Martinez had seven. Logan Burley, Alexis Hernandez and Alvaro Bustamante put in six each. Additional two points apiece were from Jose Villalobos and Nick Davidson.
Both teams combined to attempt 54 free throws. The Pirates were 12 of 31. Lee connected on 14 of 23.
Center Point (0-2) will face Nueces Canyon on Tuesday and host Comfort Nov. 30.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v SA LEE ACADEMY – NOV. 19
CENTER POINT 5 10 13 28 (56)
LEE 24 17 18 18 (77)
CP (56) Nick Zuercher 5-0-6-16, Derrick Dominguez 2-1-2-9, Christian Martinez 2-1-0-7, Logan Burley 2-0-2-6, Alvaro Bustamante 0-2-0-6, Alexis Hernandez 3-0-0-6, Jose Villalobos 1-0-0-2, Nick Davidson 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 0-0-2-2,
LEE (77) Flores 3-1-10-19, Jackson 5-0-1-11, Lozano 2-2-0-10, Trevino 3-1-1-10, Petino 4-0-1-9, Valdez 0-3-0-9, Baursalo 2-0-0-4, Varner 2-0-0-4, Uchenbell 0-0-1-1,
Halftime: Lee 41, Center Point 15
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (2), Martinez (1), Dominguez (1); Lee Valdez (3), Lozano (2), Flores (1), Trevino (1)
FT’s: CP 31-12 (38.7-percent), Lee 23-14 (60.8-percent)
