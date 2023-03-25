Antlers tie for sixth place at F'burg tourney

FREDERICKSBURG – Tivy finished tied for sixth place with one of their District 26-5A teams when the Antlers were one of 11 schools represented at the Hill Country Championship Classic hosted by Fredericksburg at Lady Bird Golf Course Monday, March 20.
Lake Audrain carded Tivy's lowest score with 79 that was part of the team's final 330 that equaled Comal Pieper.
Philip Apffel shot 82, Daniel Sieker 84, Hal Morriss 85 and Carson Bushong 95.
“We played pretty good with our shots. We made a lot of birdies, but just got a few big numbers. The course played tough, the greens were fast and firm, plus it was cold and windy. If we hit a few more good bunker shots we could have had a really good score,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Smithson Valley, another District 26-5A program, was on top with 303.
Spots two through five went to Schertz Clemens (312), Fredericksburg (320), Schertz John Paul II (423), and Boerne (326).
Behind Tivy and Pieper were Blanco (349), New Braunfels (366), Bandera (379), Comfort (421), and Llano (429).
