Tivy Team Tennis opens with win over F'burg

A Highway 16 rivalry was taken up on the court where Tivy opened its team tennis season by out-doing Fredericksburg 12-7 in matches played Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Tivy High School.
The bulk of the wins came in girls’ singles, where victors were Shayna Meek, Lexi Harrel, Sara Bowers, Grace Carlson and Makayla Foster.
Girls’ doubles served up three more wins with the duos consisting of Harrel-Meek; Emily Morgan-Bowers; and Carlson-Foster.
Trei Gholke and Noah Grmela picked up a pair of boys’ singles claims.
Gholke and Ernest Chedzoy, and Cooper Cockrill and Aaron Salinas were doubles who won over the Billies.
Tivy has another set of home action on Saturday, Sept. 12 with Buda Johnson at 9 a.m. and Kyle Lehman at 1 p.m. Those will be district matches.
