Spikes, Lady Spikes take silver at district meet

CASTROVILLE – Peterson Middle School wound up second in two divisional races and third in two more when the Spikes and Lady Spikes ran in their district cross country meet held Wednesday, Oct. 7
The seventh grade boys were runnerup to Boerne South, which posted 25 points for the lowest score total. Peterson had 66. Boerne Voss was third with 73, Fredericksburg came in fourth with 75, Medina Valley was fifth with 134, and Loma Alta placed sixth with 135 points.
Among 53 participants Easton Brown ran sixth with his two-mile time of 13:43 to be the best Spike on the Peterson team.
Hunter Evans came in seventh with 13:44, Jack Bowers was 16th at 14:37, Dillon Poer placed 17th in 14:45, and the fifth scorer was Angel Rangel at 20th in 14:48.
Jordan Reif was 21st (15:06), and Braxton Pehl came in 31st at 16:34 to round out the team.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
In the seventh grade girls’ race, Peterson finished third with 60 points and was in front of Boerne North (126), Boerne Voss (135), Medina Valley (174), Loma Alta (177), and Wimberley (202). Boerne South won the championship with 23 points while Fredericksburg was second with 56.
There were 63 racers in the division and Adelyn Kincaid was the highest finisher for Peterson by coming in fifth and in 13:35, also for two miles.
Ainslee Gilbreath came across in ninth place and timed 14:14; Ava Reyes finished 12th with 14:16; Ryleigh Barney was 16th and posted 15:13; and Gabriela Lara was the fifth scoring runner for the Lady Spikes with her time of 15:25 which was good for 18th.
Melina Campos was 21st with 15:41, and Presley Martin placed 23rd at 15:50 to round out the team.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The girls’ eighth grade team finished second in its team race, only 10 points behind Fredericksburg.
Peterson had 63 points to the Lady Billies’ 53. Trailing Peterson and their point totals were Boerne North (67), Boerne South (86), Wimberley (126), and Boerne Voss (152), Medina Valley (165), and Loma Alta (180).
Best finishing Lady Spike was Abigail Anson who ran two miles in 13:32 to pace sixth out of 62 racers.
Medellyne Fiedler was seventh with 13:37; Katelyn Holland placed 12th with 14:28; Riley Dugosh ran 14:32 for 13th; and Evie Garrett at 25th and 15:47 completed the scoring for Peterson.
Samara Gehrels was 31st and 16:14, while Rowyn Bowlby was 35th in 16:37 to complete the team.
Spikes eighth grade
Peterson’s eighth grade Spikes were third in the team standings with 67 points, ahead of Loma Alta (87), and Fredericksburg (104). Boerne Voss won with 35 points, and Boerne South was second with 65.
There were 44 total runners in the race where Cade Jones was the best finisher for Peterson when he clocked 12:15 for two miles and seventh place overall.
Compiling remaining points for the Spikes were Ryland Farhoudi going eighth and 12:21; Everett Hale 13th (12:53); Jose Carranza 19th (13:18); and Taylor Lidiak – 20th – 13:24
Rounding out the roster were Miles Jordan in 22nd with 13:28, and Jacob Genoves finishing 24th with 13:39.
