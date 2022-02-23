SAN ANTONIO – Antlers’ soccer got four goals in the second half and beat San Antonio Veterans Memorial 4-1 to snap Tivy’s five match winless streak in District 26-5A soccer Tuesday.
The Antlers evened their district record at 4-4-2 and stood 8-6-3 overnall.
Juan Cardenas, Will Robinson, Fern Manzano, and Keke Segura scored. Cardenas had two of Tivy’s four assists, and Este Gonzalez and Segura had the others. Saves numbered six for goalie Chris Tienda.
