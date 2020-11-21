Hawks open season play

Our Lady of the Hills evened its early season basketball record at 1-1 by blowing past Brune Charter School, 91-24, on Friday at Cailloux Gym.
Sam Ibarra’s 23 points were at the front of a scoring splurge that saw five Hawks hit double figures. Thomas Taylor finished with 15 points, Daniel Schultz scored 14, Michael Barraza netted 13, and Austin McDorman chipped in 12.
James Ibarra with six points and Jake Mein and Sam Cummings with four each rounded out the Hawks’ scoring.
Earlier in the week, OLH tipped off its 2020-21 season with a narrow 51-48 loss to Boerne Geneva Tuesday in Boerne.
The Hawks led 19-15 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime, but fell behind at the end of three periods, 37-35.
Leading scorers for OLH were James Ibarra with 26 points and Michael Barraza with 10.
OLH is scheduled to play at Medina on Tuesday and will return to action Dec. 1 at home against San Antonio St. Gerard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.