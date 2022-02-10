Antlers' fourth quarter heroics not enough to down DS

A valiant fourth quarter rally fell short for the Tivy Antlers in a 57-47 loss to Dripping Springs as the District 26-5A boys basketball race winds down.
The Tuesday setback settled the Antlers' season record at 15-15, while dropping the Antlers to 6-8 in district.
Tivy found itself facing a 14-point deficit when the final eight minutes revved up, but eight consecutive points in the first three minutes cut the margin to six, 43-37 with 5:06 left in the game.
The Antlers charge was fueled by Luke Johnston, Quentin Vega and Jaden Frausto, who wound up being responsible for 35 of Tivy's total.
Frausto ripped half a dozen three-pointers as part of his team-high 25 points, while Vega had all of his six in the fourth quarter.
Johnston's baskets were also in the early run to an upset and he finished with four points. Mason Carlile threw in a pair of treys for six points. Robert Jackson added four, while Seth Hendricks pitched in two.
"I was pleased with the way our kids did not lay down. They battled and fought back," said Tivy head coach Joe Davis. "The way we fought showed our winning attitude. The game just did not go our way on the scoreboard."
In an earlier meeting during first round loop action Dripping Springs had beaten the Antlers by 16.
During Tuesday's matchup, the Tigers made 22 of 33 free throws compared to Tivy only taking five charity tries.
TIVY ANTLERS v DRIPPING SPRINGS – FEB 8
TIVY 10 7 12 18 (47)
DRIPPING SPRINGS 12 14 17 14 (57)
Tivy Jaden Frausto 3-6-1-25, Quentin Vega 0-1-3-6, Mason Carlile 0-2-0-6, Luke Johnston 2-0-0-4, Robert Jackson 2-0-0-4, Seth Hendricks 1-0-0-2
Dripping Springs Herington 4-2-14-28, Bloomgren 4-0-5-13, Brunson 3-0-2-8, Ducharme 1-0- 2-3, Rivera 0-1-0-3, Williams 1-0-0-2
FT's: Tivy 5-4 (80.0 percent); Dripping Springs 33-22 (66.6 percent)
3's: Tivy Frausto (6), Carlile (2), Vega (1) Dripping Springs Herington (2), Rivera (1)
Sub-varsity
Tivy's junior varsity team limited Dripping Springs to just four points in both the second and fourth quarters in an Antler 44-37 win.
Trailing by two after the first period, Tivy outscored Dripping Springs 10-4 in the second quarter to lead 24-20 at halftime.
After Dripping Springs regained the lead 33-32 in the third quarter, Tivy's young bucks posted 13 points in the fourth to secure a victory.
Brandon Ramirez was six-of-six at the free throw line in the last period and finished with 16 points to lead Tivy.
J.D. Hernandez added nine points. Rylan Schumacher made eight. Tyler Cory recorded six and Gunnar Abel contributed five pints.
Freshmen
In the battle between freshmen teams, the Antlers lost to Dripping Springs 65-42.
Maurice King was Tivy's leading scorer with 12 points and Jackson Way contributed 10.
Izaiah Vega scored nine. Taylor Lidiak added eight and Cade Jones finished with three.
The Antler varsity and sub-varsity teams will be on the road Friday, where they will take on Alamo Heights in continued district action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.