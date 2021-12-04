Lady Pirates stung by Yellowjackets

LLANO – Things were rough for the Lady Pirates during a 57-21 loss to Class 3A powerhouse Llano when the two teams faced off in non-district basketball Friday night at Yellowjackets Gym.
Center Point dropped to 1-4 overall with the defeat.
Kortney Carmouche provided most of the output for Center Point with 14 points. Carmouche hit 85-percent of her field goals (6 of 7) in a game where the team whole worked out to just 28-percent.
Bianca Bustamante scored five points and Jazmin Gonzalez finished with two.
Kahly Mendoza recorded two steals for tops in that category. Bustamante shared rebounding honors with Toree Beckerson, each coming down with five.
Center Point will host Medina on Tuesday and is to take part in Junction’s tournament later in the week.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v LLANO – DEC. 3
CENTER 2 0 7 12 (21)
LLANO 14 8 25 10 (57)
CP Kortney Carmouche 6-0-2-14, Bianca Bustamante 2-0-1-5, Jazmine Gonzalez 0-0-2-2
Halftime: Llano 22, Center Point 2
FT’s: CP 13-5 (38.4-percent)
Steals: Kahly Mendoza (2)
Rbs: Toree Beckerson (5), Bianca Bustamante (5)
Records: Center Point (1-4)
(0) comments
