Cardenas pulls off 'haul' in tourney action

SMITHSON VALLEY – Tivy lost 2-0 to New Braunfels in the Antlers third match of the Ranger Soccer Classic on Saturday.
Goalie Chris Tienda had five saves against New Braunfels and finished the tournament with 16 total.
Day 2
Tivy suffered its first loss of the season on Friday when the Antlers were defeated 5-1 by Smithson Valley in their second match at Ranger Soccer Classic.
The lone goal was from Ian Jacome off an assist by Tim Zhang. Tienda stayed in front of the net for seven saves.
Day 1
Juan Cardenas puled off a rare soccer feat in Tivy’s 4-3 tournament starting win at the Ranger Soccer Classic on Thursday against Schertz Cibolo Steele.
Cardenas scored all four goals in what is termed a ‘haul’ compared to three goals that is defined as a hat trick.
“I had to look up the term, and Juan was awesome, but his teammates were just as good. We had a good match with just a few mistakes that led to chances for Steele,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
Assists were recorded by Fern Manzano, Will Robinson, and Ryland Farhoudi. Tienda made four saves.
The match was tied 2-2 at halftime.
The Antlers wrapped up non-district action 4-2-1, and now hit District 26-5A portion of their schedule which has them hosting San Antonio Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday. junior varsity begins at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game starts at 7:15 p.m.
