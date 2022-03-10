Antlers handle Buda Johnson, looking for playoff berth

The Tivy boys’ soccer team remained in serious contention for a playoff berth after defeating Buda Johnson 4-1 Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Tivy held on to the fourth spot in District 26-5A with three left games on the schedule, beginning with New Braunfels Canyon on the road Friday, Boerne Champion in Kerrville on Tuesday and at Dripping Springs Friday.
Esteban Gonzalez, Rafael Rangel, Juan Cardenas and Will Robinson scored goals. Tivy had two goals in the first half and two in the second.
Diego Garcia, Keke Segura, Cardenas and Robinson assisted on the scores.
Chris Tienda made six saves, and kept the Jaguars out of the net in the second half after they made their one goal in the first.
