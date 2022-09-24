Hawk's rally falls short, edged by Nueces Canyon

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, Our Lady of the Hills mounted a furious comeback that came up just short in Friday’s 55-52 loss to UIL-member school Nueces Canyon in a 6-man football game played at Hawks Field.
“We can’t rotate like Nueces Canyon did. They had 30 kids and we had five in the field at one point when we had two cramp up. It’s a hard thing to do, but I am so proud of our guys and the effort they showed,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon.
The Hawks took the second half kickoff and moved smartly downfield to complete a 50-yard drive when quarterback Jake Mein reached the endzone by rushing the final seven yards. Cris Angel’s PAT kick trimmed the Panthers’ lead to 40-38 with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Mein finished with 98 yards on 10 carries and Angel placed 5-of-7 PATs between the goalposts.
Nueces Canyon went back up by 10, 48-38, with 3:46 in the period following an interception that planted the Panthers at OLH’s 25-yard line. The stay-ahead score came after three plays.
The Hawks settled in and began a six-play march that encompassed the remainder of the third quarter, continued into the fourth and was capped when Mein hit Hayden Juenke for a 22-yard TD. Angel’s kick made the score 48-46, Nueces Canyon with 9:46 to play in the game.
Juenke caught seven of Mein’s 12 completions, winding up with 101 yards.
The Panthers answered OLH’s touchdown with one of their own at the 5:00 mark in final period. Nueces Canyon bobbled the PAT hold, and was forced to run in for one point, which is the case in 6-man where PAT kicks count two. Nueces Canyon led 55-46.
Nueces Canyon was flagged with an unsportsmanlike penalty during their final scoring celebration and kicked off from its own 15 to give OLH good field position at the Panthers’ 34-yard line.
It took the Hawks just three plays to reach the endzone when Faviel Rodelo did the honors by running in from the 3-yard line. Rodelo led Hawks rushers with 175 yards on 20 carries and added 30 more off three pass receptions. Angel’s PAT try was snafued, instead becoming a one point try that fell awry, leaving the score 55-52 with 3:16 in the game.
The Panthers used six plays to simply run out the clock after OLH was unable to generate a turnover.
“This team can still go far. We will need to win two district games to get into the playoffs and will fight until our legs and arms are gone. We will be successful because our players are putting in a lot of work,” Kenyon said.
Mein's 12-of-18 passing game tacked 161 yards to OLH’s offensive total.
Angel had 14 yards with one catch, and Francis Arredono gained five yards with one reception
Defensively, Rodelo made eight tackles and recovered a fumble, Juenke registered six stops with a sack, Mein also had six tackles and a pass deflection, Angel was credited with five tackles, Arredondo made four tackles, and Max Verhelst finished with two tackles.
After their bye week, the Hawks host Smoking for Jesus on Friday, Oct. 7. and do not begin district play until Oct. 21.
