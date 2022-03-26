Antlers' season ends with playoff loss to Leander

LEANDER – The season ended for the Antlers soccer team when Leander Rouse handed Tivy a 6-1 bi-district loss Friday at the Raiders home field.
Tivy’s lone goal by Juan Cardenas, with an assist from Enrique Segura, came 26 minutes deep in the first half and cut the Raiders’ lead to 2-1. That was as close as the Antlers would get, however, and Rouse upped its margin to 3-1 at half with 10:21 before the break.
Rouse struck quickly in the second half with a pair of goals just three minutes apart, and added one more late to move to 18-1-3 for the year.
"Rouse is a good team. They have one loss for a reason,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker of the 25-5A champion Raiders. “But we shot ourselves in the foot on some of the things we worked on in preparation for this match."
“It’s tough when you’re a fourth seed and playing a number one, but our group of guys are to be commended. This group made the playoffs for the first time and showed some guts and willpower. They went through a mid-season slump, but showed their maturity and refocused their belief and confidence into some positives,” Zunker said.
Zunker is greatly appreciative of the team’s nine seniors.
“Our seniors helped set up our younger kids for growth, and I’m excited on what the seniors can do in the future. They are great guys,” said Zunker.
The Antlers finished 12-9-3 for the season, and fourth in District 26-5A.
Tivy’s nine seniors are Esteban Gonzalez, Diego Garcia, Rafael Rangel, Segura, Julian Bernal, Tim Zhang, Justin Miranda, AJ Ramirez, and Christian Compean.
