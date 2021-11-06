Hawks edged St. Mary's Hall in final seconds

Our Lady of the Hills had a field goal blocked in the final two seconds of Friday’s football game with San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall, which allowed the Barons to escape with a 48-46 win over the Hawks in the regular season TAPPS 6-man District 5 contest played at Hawks Field.
The Hawks head into the playoffs anyway and are 5-5 overall and went 3-4 inside the district. Their opponent from the Great Houston Area has yet to be announced
After the first quarter ended 16-16, St. Mary’s Hall scored twice in the second period and led 32-16 at halftime. OLO cut the deficit to 48-38 at the end of the third quarter and put another eight points on the board in the fourth. Offensively, the Hawks’ ground game was led by Graham Ballay, who had 15 carries for 99 yds with two touchdowns.
Treves Hyde added 98 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Tres Cervantes had 64 yards with 17 attempts and Deacon Cruz made his return by rushing for 51 yards and a score on eight rushes.
Cruz, after missing five games with an injury, also had a 70-yard kickoff return for a TD and completed four of five passes for 70 yards as well. He registered three and a half tackles on defense.
Hyde went 5 for 10 in the passing department with 79 yards. On the receiving end of the tosses, with three receptions each were Hyde, Stefan Sirianni and Graham Ballay. Hyde’s totals were for 60 yards, Sirianni added 56 yards and Ballay finished 33. Hudson White recovered a fumble and had three tackles.
Edgar Rodelo led the Hawks in stops with four and a half, while Faviel Rodelo and Mike Chapman had four apiece.
Sirianni had three tackles, Dallen Herndon and Hayden Juenke one and a half each, and Cervantes made one tackle.
