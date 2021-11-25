Antlers hold off Legacy at AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Antlers rode a big third quarter into a 56-50 boys’ non-district basketball win over San Antonio Southwest Legacy on Wednesday in a game played at the AT&T Center prior to the NBA’s Spurs taking the floor for the nightcap.
Tivy got its fifth victory by outscoring the Titans 19-11 in the third after holding a slim, 27-26, edge at halftime.
Quentin Vega hit a trio of three’s and led the Antlers with 17 points.
Jaden Frausto and Robert Jackson handed Tivy 13 points each. Mason Carlile added five. Cade Braaten finished with three points. Two each were by Hudson Freedle and Luke Johnston, while Clayton Folletti added one.
Tivy will hit the road for games at San Antonio Cornerstone on Tuesday and San Marcos on Friday before returning to Antler Gym to begin District 26-5A on Tuesday, Dec. 7 with Kyle Lehman.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA SOUTHWEST LEGACY – NOV. 24
TIVY 20 7 19 10 (56)
SW LEGACY 15 11 11 13 (50)
TIVY Quentin Vega 5-3-1-17, Jaden Frausto 3-2-1-13, Robert Jackson 6-0-1-13, Mason Carlile 1-1-0-5, Cade Braaten 1-0-1-3, Luke Johnston 1-0-0-2, Hudson Freedle 1-0-0-2, Clayton Folletti 0-0-1-1
SW LEGACY Emmanuel Villolpando 4-0-3-11, Michael Terrazas 1-2-0-8, Javier Murillo 2-0-3-7, David Johnson 1-1-2-7, Victor Delossantos 0-2-0-6, Daniel Rodriguez 0-2-0-6, Aiden Vega 0-1-0-3, Juan Clelarosa 1-0-0-2
Halftime: TIVY 27, SW LEGACY 26
3 Pointers: TIVY Vega (3), Frauston (2), Carlile (1); SW LEGACY Delossantos (2), Terrazas (2), Rodriguez (2), Johnson (1), Vega (1)
FT’s: TIVY 11-5 (45.4-percent), SW LEGACY 14-8 (57.1-percent)
