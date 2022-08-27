Tivy downs F'burg in team tennis action

Late singles wins proved to be the difference-maker for Tivy team tennis in matches against Fredericksburg on Tuesday at Kerrville’s H-E-B Courts.
Tivy won 10-9 after trailing 9-7, and the three matches in question were still in progress.
“Aaron Peschel, Luke Green nd Carolina Chedzoy all won within five minutes back-to-back to pull ahead,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
Carolina Chedzoy’s win was Tivy’s lone victory in girls’ singles.
Peschel also teamed with Aiden Cheney and Green did likewise with Micah Garret for wins in boys’ doubles.
Cheney came through for a singles win as well.
Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehling turned the same result with a win in singles followed by capturing their boys’ doubles match.
Sara Bowers and Evan Salinas gave Tivy another doubles title which came in mixed competition.
