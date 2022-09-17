Antlers compete well, Lady Antlers second in Giddings XC meet

GIDDINGS – Tivy’s lone entry in the varsity Gold Division gave a solid accounting of himself, and the Antlers fared well as a team in the Black Division at Giddings’ Camp Tejas Cross Country Invitational held Friday.
Hunter Evans finished 25th from 76 racers in the Gold rush that was for runners meeting certain 5K criteria. The Black category was for runners just beneath the Gold threshold.
Evans timed 17:48 against athletes from much larger schools such as the likes of Del Valle, A&M Consolidated, Round Rock, Lake Travis, Bastrop, Huntsville, Pflugerville, Austin, and Elgin.
“Hunter ran a decent race. He’s a young guy having to learn how to practice and race at the same time. I'm happy he had a moment,” said Tivy head coach Cody Taylor.
Remaining Antlers competed in the 5K varsity Black Division where they placed a trio in the top 20 from 101 competitors, and Tivy was fifth out of 13 full teams.
Ryland Farhoudi was 14th (19:07), Maddux Scogin 15th (19:13), and Santana Flores 16th (19:14) in helping Tivy score 130 points which was just five off fourth place Giddings’ 125.
Ethan Farhoudi came in 33rd (20:04), Jesus Guzman was 38th but no-timed on the automatic system, Ethan Aguero 57th (21:42), and Vaxier Chavez 75th (22:51).
Rockdale (41), Sealy (58), and Fayetteville (115) claimed the top three team positions. Behind Tivy’s fith spot were Lexington (175), La Grange (177), Taylor (216), Caldwell (236), Austin Hyde Park (292), Corpus Christi Incarnate Word (294), Dime Box (300), and Austin Eastside (316).
Lady Antlers
Lady Antlers racers competed well in a high-stakes meet Friday and finished second out of 11 full teams in the varsity girls 5K division at the Camp Tejas Cross Country Invitational.
When only runners attached to complete teams – that being at least five members for scoring – were totaled, Tivy was nine points off first place Lake Travis, 61-50, since lower points count.
Tivy boasted the 1-2 finishers with Ainslee Gilbreath and Hannah Hood among 78 competitors. Abigail Anson placed 12th, Gibson Dearing placed 19thand Emma Clayton’s 29th position might have been better had she not had her running shoes come off twice during Friday’s 5K. A team’s top five placers figure for team scoring.
“Emma ran barefoot and was raw afterwards. She looked rough during the race, but really gritted it out,” said Tivy head coach Cody Taylor.
“We ran well though and were gassed after the efforts put forth, but really wanted to beat Lake Travis. I was pleasantly surprised how well we ran so early in the morning,” Taylor said. “Gibson busted her PR by 1:36 in this meet,” said Taylor.
Gilbreath’s 5K time was 19:46 and Hood was in at 19:55.
Anson and Dearing capped their top 20 efforts in times of 21:15, and 22:06, respectively. Clayton managed 23:03 despite throwing shoes.
Rounding out Tivy’s eight-racer team were Mila Agudelo (40th, 14:02), Lorelei Neely (44th, 24:26), and Lily Chavez (47th, 24:41).
Looking up at Lake Travis and Tivy in the team standings, and scores, were A&M Consolidated ‘A’ (67), Sealy (97), Pflugerville Weiss (131), Round Rock Westwood (195), Huntsville (206), Bastrop Cedar Creek (215), A&M Consolidated ‘B’ (244), Del Valle (247), and Elgin (282).
Tivy’s next race is at its own Antler River Run set at Flat Rock Park on Wednesday.
