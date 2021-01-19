OLH teams battle in TAPPS play

It was a Monday split for soccer teams from Our Lady of the Hills against separate district opponents when competition kicked off at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.
The Lady Hawks stayed perfect and ran their Division III District 2 record to 3-0 by beating San Antonio Holy Cross 4-1.
Avery Morris pulled a hat trick with three goals while sister Gracie Morris added the fourth goal. Each sister had one assist in the match. OLH also got a shot at goal by Kristin Van Nostrand.
Ellie Cummings was stellar at the net with nine saves.
In the boys’ match the Hawks managed 13 shots but failed to score against Schertz John Paul-II during a 4-0 loss that dropped OLH to 2-2 in Division III District 5 play.
Diego Garcia racked up 13 saves at goalie and Stefan Sirianni totaled five.
Shots were taken by Stephen Grocki, Matt Cummings, Chase Ballay, Chris Angel, Sirianni and Hayden Juenke.
