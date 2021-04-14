Playoff bound

CENTER POINT — Center Point knocked off visiting Goldthwaite, 6-1, Tuesday at Lady Pirate Field to clinch a District 28-2A playoff berth.
Kaylee Blackledge struck out 16 batters and allowed only one hit with one walk on her ledger. Goldthwaite’s only run came in the final inning.
Blackledge and Destiny Johnson rapped a hit each, which was enough to power Center Point after the Lady Pirates took advantage of 10 walks issued by Eagles' pitching.
Blackledge batted in a pair of runs, and Johnson, Karelopy Grano-Serrano and Victoria Beckerson recorded an RBI each.
Scoring runs came via Johnson, Blackledge, Chloe Williams, Tanya Macklin, Tania Duran and Celeste Cervantes.
Center Point has regular season games remaining at Junction, home against Johnson City, and away at Mason before postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.