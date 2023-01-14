Antlers finish 1-1-1 at Leander tourney

LEANDER – Tivy wrapped up three games at the Leander Glenn Soccer Tournament with a 1-1-1 record after Lockhart rallied in the second half of Saturday’s match to settle a 5-5 draw.
The Antlers led 3-1 after the first half, but the Lions scratched back in the second.
Will Robinson was responsible for three Antler goals and one each was from Fern Manzano and Ian Jacome.
Pablo Rivera and Bhodey Miller served assists.
Wimberly’s Texan Soccer Classic is next up for the Antlers (3-3-1) beginning Friday.
Matches v Killeen, Belton
Manzano scored two goals, while Collin Rose and Miller were in for single scores for Tivy when the Antlers pocketed a 4-1 win over the Killeen Kangaroos at the tourney on Friday.
Tivy had three first half goals compared to Killeen’s one and once again used a pair of keepers during the match.
The usual rotation of Julian Rhodes and Tomas Robledo worked out to three saves – two by Robledo. Rhodes had one, in addition to allowing the Kangaroos’ one goal.
Two assists from Briam Gutierrez and one by Rose aided Tivy’s goal production.
Tivy had its one goal first half lead slide in the second half when Belton collected two scores to edge the Antlers 2-1 in their opening game of the tournament.
Manzano made Tivy’s goal.
Robledo and Rhodes split time at keeper, where each managed six saves. Both Belton goals came against Rhodes.
“The game was played in a high wind. We played really hard, and had several chances. Although we came up just short, we got a little bit better though, and that's what I asked of them. I was proud of the effort and attitude. Things will start to come together soon,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
