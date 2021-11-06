Antler JV, freshmen end succesful seasons; split with Heights

Tivy sub-varsity teams completed season play against Alamo Heights, recording a big win by the Freshmen A team and losses by the junior varsity and Freshmen B teams and wrapping up a successful season for all.
Tivy’s bid for a perfect district record in junior varsity football was ended Thursday in a 42-12 defeat by Alamo Heights at the Mules’ home field.
No other details were reported.
The JV Antlers had won seven straight games after opening the year with consecutive losses, and finished 7-3 overall and 4-1 for district action.
Freshmen A
At Antler Stadium the Freshmen A team did finish its year unbeaten (5-0) in district and went 7-3 for all games by edging Alamo Heights 28-21. It marked the youngest Antlers seventh consecutive victory.
Alamo Heights was up 7-0 after the first quarter and led 14-6 at the half.
Domynik Vasquez accounted for Tivy’s first half touchdown with an 11-yard run, however the extra point kick failed.
Vasquez opened the second half with a 55-yard kickoff return, and after scoring runs of 15 and six yards by Cade Jones, Tivy led 21-14. One of Jones’ TD’s was set up when Myles Jordan intercepted a pass.
Tivy successfully completed a two-point conversion following Vasquez’s return and Ian Bothma kicked an extra point.
Jones tacked on a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth that was followed by Bothma’s kick for the final, giving the Antlers a 28-14 win.
Freshmen B
The Tivy Freshmen B team played tough defense before bowing to Alamo Heights 15-8.
Jesse Montrose helped Tivy avoid being shutout when he plunged over for a touchdown from the two-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Peyton Bailey threw to Joyshane Aguilar for the two-point conversion.
Montrose had three runs of 14 yards in the game, plus others that went for 12, 11, and 10.
Peyton Bailey also completed a 25-yard pass to Christian Terrazas.
When the Antlers played defense, Evan Peschel recovered a fumble, Payton Applewhite made an open field tackle on punt coverage for a zero yards return, and tackles for losses were turned in from Mason Gore tackle and Christian Torres.
