SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills’ track and field athletes worked on their last preparations prior to district competition, when the team was part of the Castle Hills-River City Believers Invitational held recently in San Antonio.
Brooke Johns, competing for the Lady Hawks, won three medals in varsity girls’ events when she was second in the 200 meters (29.38) and third in both the 100 meters (13.82) and long jump (13-3).
Tres Cervantes claimed gold in the varsity boys 200 meters with a time of 24.10, and ran fifth in the 100 meters (11.87).
Demetrios Lambdin came in second in the 3200 meters (11:31) and earned fourth place in the 1600 (5:34).
Francis Arredondo placed sixth in the 200 meters in a time of 25.40.
OLH’s district meet is set for Tuesday, April 19 at San Marcos Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.