Spikes flatten Fredericksburg

Hal Peterson Middle School boys’ basketball teams closed out their regular season Monday and warmed up for respective district tournaments by beating Fredericksburg in all four games,
Spikes 8A
The 8A Spikes won 57-23 at their home court.
Davis Caraway was one of three players in double figures with 13 points, which led the team.
T.K. Davis scored 12 points and Kahleb Ortiz had 11.
President Calamaco wound up with seven points. Anthony Sanchez recorded six. George Eastland dropped in four, while two apiece were from Dan Guerrero and Colin Rose.
Spikes 8B
Fredericksburg was held scoreless in the second half in a game where HPMS’ 8B team dominated 47-4.
Jeremiah Wright scored 13 points for the Spikes.
Mikkel Pieper and Guy Floes finished with eight each. Dylan Melton and Aiden Mordente recorded four each, while two apiece were thrown in by Angelito Puno, Jake Zirkel, Anthony Montoya, Christian Hauser, and Dillon Poer.
Spikes 7A
The 7A Spikes team traveled to Fredericksburg for a road game and won 53-12.
Ethan Rendon and Brandon Montoya both led the team with 10 points each.
Six points each were credited to Caleb Peschal, Carter Marquez and Trevon Vargara. Aiden Zavala and Seth Shuler made four apiece. James Riley finished with three, while Gavin Whelan and Wesley Miller each logged two points.
Spikes 7B
A total of 10 Spikes contributed to scoring in the 7B team's 46-20 victory over Fredericksburg.
Caleb Elliston led the team with 16 points.
Tennyson Mejia was in for 10 points.
Capping points were Nolan Anders with six; Xavier Alamandaria at three; Denton Taylor, Logan Spalding, Tralex Dresser, Madden Brooks, and Trevon Holmes with two each; and Aaron Lara landed a free throw.
