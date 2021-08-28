Lady Spikes split wins with Boerne South

Hal Peterson Middle School volleyballers opened their seasons Thursday night with matches against Boerne South at Spikes Gym with seventh and eighth grade teams splitting wins.
HPMS 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team lost 15-25, 21-25.
Digs leaders were Leighton Hale, Avery Earl, Anna Canty and Addie Kincaid with four each, Leilah Rodriguez with three, and Caty Taylor with one.
Hale served five points, Canty tossed up four, Kincaid added three and Rowen Garcia pitched in one.
Aces were credited to Hale with five, Canty, Garcia, and Kincaid and Maddie Stueber finished with one each.
Hale also added four kills, Garcia had contributed two kills and Canty recorded one.
Leading the team in assists was Kincaid with five, while one each went to Hale, Canty, and Garcia.
HPMS 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team fell to Boerne South by set scores of 26-28, 17-25.
Emma Clayton served up six points, had one kill, two aces, two assists and one dig.
Four points each were served by Ryleigh Barney, Ava Lea O’Donnell, and Bella Gomez. Logan Pruitt recorded three points and Callie Waiser added one.
Barney and O’Donnell had two aces among their serves and Waiser was credited with one.
Dig numbers showed Gomez with four and Barney, Waiser, Addy Bates and Mikayla Garces with two each.
One assist each came from O’Donnell, Pruitt and Ainsley Gilbreath, and O’Donnell also finished with two kills.
HPMS 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A and 7B group swept Boerne South with set scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, respectively.
“It was a solid team effort as all players on both squads saw action,” said head coach Michelle McGuire.
In HPMS 7A team action, setters Abigail Smithson and Rylie Coates were cited for guiding the Lady Spikes by running down some errant passes to keep the ball in play.
The Lady Spikes will travel to Castroville on Thursday, where they will face Loma Alta Middle School.
