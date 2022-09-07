Lady Pirates extend win-streak to seven with win over Medina

Center Point ran its volleyball win streak to seven matches in Tuesday’s straight set scores over Medina at 25-18, 25-13, 25-15.
“I’m really proud of how the girls have come together and are playing solid volleyball,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz. “They are keeping up their energy and playing while having fun,” Ortiz said.
That energy level was evident in set one when Daniela Fuentes made one of her two kills, spotting the Lady Pirates a 1-0 lead. Fuentes’ kill broke Medina’s opening serve, which then set the table for Destiny Johnson’s four consecutive service points that boosted Center Point ahead 5-0.
Johnson, one of Center Point’s usual starters, finished the match with 16 service points and 13 assists – both team highs.
Fuentes, however, saw extensive floor time in place of injured Kortney Carmouche. Fuentes, an outside hitter, is one of only two sophomores on a senior-heavy roster that has five 4-year players. Fuentes contributed an ace and a block along with her pair of kill shots.
Johnson is a junior. Remaining sophomore Maria Diaz is in the starting lineup on a consistent basis.
“Daniela has really stepped in and filled that role for us. She has held her own and does what she needs to do. She works well with our older kids,” Ortiz said.
Seniors Toree Beckerson and Iris Lozano were instrumental in the second set, where both ran off six-in-a-row service points.
Beckerson’s string put the Lady Cats into a 9-1 hole. Lozano’s serving made the score 21-8. Beckerson tossed up 13 points during the match, two coming from aces, made seven kills and had seven digs. Lozano’s eight digs were best for Center Point, serving eight points and collecting six kills.
Kaylee Backledge damaged Medina in third set action when she served seven straight points after one of Lozano’s kills. Blackledge’s serving leveraged the Lady Pirates ahead 17-7.
Blackledge totaled 11 service points and she led the team with four aces.
Diaz and Kahly Mendoza rounded out service points with eight and six, respectively.
The win moved Center Point to 12-8, which is one more win than all last season.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Sep. 6
CP over Medina 25-18, 25-13, 25-15
Stat Leaders for CP -- Kills: Toree Beckerson 7, Iris Lozano 6, Destiny Johnson 2, Daniela Fuentes 2; Aces: Blackledge 4, Maria Diaz 3, Beckerson 2, Lozano 1, Fuentes 1; Service Pts: Johnson 16, Beckerson 13, Johnson 13, Diaz 8, Lozano 8, Blackledge 11, Kahly Mendoza 6, Fuentes 1; Blocks: Lozano 1, Fuentes 1; Assists: Johnson 13; Digs: Lozano 8, Beckerson 7, Blackledge 3, Mendoza 1, Johnson 1.
