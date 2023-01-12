Second quarter run by Eagles dooms Pirates

Center Point managed another three solid quarters of basketball, but a second quarter swoon doomed the Pirates when they hosted and lost to Junction 74-46 Tuesday, Jan. 10 in District 29-2A boys’ basketball competition.
The Pirates trailed just 18-17 after the first quarter and periods three and four totaled out to just a three-point edge for Junction, but the Eagles dominated second quarter scoring, 16-5, which broke open the game.
Derrick Dominguez and Jaron Cooper pointed for 14 and 10, respectively. Cooper also hit a pair of threes among his buckets.
Jermyah Vela bucketed two treys and made eight points. Alexis Hernandez and Nick Davidson both ended with six, while Gabe Ceniceros had two.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v JUNCTION
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Junction 64, Center Point 46
Center Point – 17 5 10 14 -- 46
Junction – 18 16 17 13 -- 64
CENTER POINT – Derrick Dominguez 4-1-3-14, Jaron Cooper 2-2-0-10, Jermyah Vela 1-2-0-8, Nick Davidson 3-0-0-6, Alexis Hernandez 1-1-1-6, Gabe Ceniceros 1-0-0-2
JUNCTION – Cardwell 8-0-1-17, Rivas 7-0-2-16, Roberts 2-1-0-7, Bierschwale 2-0-2-6, K. Townsend 3-0-0-6, L. Toswnsend 1-1-0-5, Sullivan 0-1-2-5, Sanders 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Junction 34, Center Point 22
Free Throws: Center Point – 4 of 9 (44.4-percent); Junction – 7 of 12 (58.3-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Cooper (2), Vela (2), Hernandez (1), Dominguez (1); Junction – L. Townsend (1), Sullivan (1), Roberts (1)
