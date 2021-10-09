Laredo St. Augustine no match for the Hawks

LAREDO – Our Lady of the Hills bounced back from its previous week’s district loss by taking a convincing 57-12 win over Laredo St. Augustine on Friday at Knight's Field.
The District 5 TAPPS 6-man football game was halted in the third quarter due to the 45-point mercy rule in effect for 6-man contests.
OLH, 4-2 overall and 2-1 for district, travels to San Antonio for its next game to be against Castle Hills on Friday.
Offensive air firepower against St. Augustine was provided by Treves Hyde, who completed five of six passes for 125 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those catches were made by Stefan Sirianni for 87 yards and two scores. Graham Ballay caught one for a 13-yard score and Jake Mein hauled in the other to earn a 25-yard touchdown reception.
Tres Cervantes led the ground game with seven carries for 93 yards and a score. Ballay added 83 and a TD off eight rushes. Hyde attempted one carry that was good for a 40-yard romp to the endzone.
Defensive scores came from Faviel Rodelo’s 23-yard interception return and Sirianni making a tackle for a safety. Hudson White and Edgar Rodelo were OLH’s top tacklers with five stops each.
Sirianni was on the mark for three of five PAT kicks and Dallen Herndon ran in for one point.
