Spikes record three wins over La Vernia

Hal Peterson Middle School football teams reached the midpoint of their seasons with three wins in four tries against La Vernia, while the Spikes 7C team traveled to Lake Travis.
Spikes 8A
At Spikes Field, the HPMS 8A-team won over La Vernia, 22-14.
Quarterback Logan Spalding was 8-for-13 for 209 yards and also ran for an additional nine yards.
Jackson Kerth had two TD's that went for 30 and 3 yards.
Gerardo Delgadillo made his one catch go for an 86-yard touchdown.
Wesley Miller ended with three catches for 68 yards and Cooper Jaimes added two receptions for 18 yards.
HPMS’ ground game was led by Jaimes averaging 10-1/2 yards on two rushes. Wesley Miller earned eight yards on one carry, while Madden Brooks added six yards.
Defensively, Ryan Balser had a spectacular game when he blocked two punts and recorded a pair of quarterback sacks.
Joseph Diaz netted one interception.
Spikes 7B
La Vernia defeated the Spikes 7B team 14-0 at Spikes Field.
Denley Landrum’s efforts in the game showed him completing passes of 58 yards on 8 attempts and rushing once for 12 yards.
Receiving totals had Denton Taylor making two catches for 54 yards and Joe Zabala having one reception for three yards. Taylor had three carries for 25 yards on the ground. Zabala ran once for eight yards.
Spikes 7A
At La Vernia the HPMS 7A team was a big winner by a score of 58-14.
Josh Wheatfall raced 65 yards for one touchdown and caught a pair of scores from the arm of Aden Baldwin, who also completed a 48 yarder to Kenyon Armelin for a touchdown.
Kyrin Armelin rushed 35 and 20 yards to the endzone. Kenyon Armelin sprinted 50 yards to paydirt and Kaiden Ragston had three rushing TDs.
Jonathan Tienda kicked extra points.
For the defense, Kyrin Armelin had two interceptions and forced a fumble that was recovered by Zach Bloomer.
Tackles for losses were turned in by Kenyon Armelin with four, while one each came from Malakai Ayala, Cristian Benavides, Darrin Alvarado and Jesus Salinas.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team gave HPMS its sweep of La Vernia in shutting out the Bears 33-0.
Jonathan Maya ran three yards for one score, while another rushing touchdown was tacked on by Edward Eastland’s 15-yard run.
Noah Macias hauled in a 37-yard TD pass from Braxton Simpson. Simpson threw for six points to Logan Dunbar (13 yds.) and Ridge Patrick (7 yds.)
Successful extra points were kicked by Lorenzo Garcia.
Spikes 7C
The 7C Spikes traveled to Lake Travis and played tough defense in a 6-0 loss.
Leading tacklers were Jayton Rodriguez and Corinthian Claudio.
Hunter McDonald was the leading rusher with 48 yards.
All Spikes squads are scheduled to face Boerne North in their next games with eighth grade tilts in Kerrville and seventh teams in Boerne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.