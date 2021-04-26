Canyon tames Tivy

Innings can give and innings can take away as Tivy learned Friday when the visiting New Braunfels Canyon Cougars stole away from Antler Field with a 2-1 District 26-5A win that puts the Antlers’ postseason plans in a difficult, although not impossible, position.
Tivy has to beat Boerne Champion on Tuesday and take out Dripping Springs this Friday to at least clinch a playoff with Champion for the fourth-place playoff seed from 26-5A.
Tivy outhit Canyon 7-5 and had two fewer errors than the Cougars — one compared to three — but basepath woes sunk a chance to seal the win.
“We had missed opportunities against Canyon,” Tivy coach Chris Russ said.
The Antlers stranded 11 baserunners and had chances in innings one through six, but were only able to convert once when Jack Patterson tripled in the fourth inning and later came home after the Cougars’ catcher erred at the plate.
In the first Travis White walked and made it all the way to third base before Canyon dampened the rally. Eric Tenery was on in the second via another walk before being picked off, which closed Tivy’s threat. The third inning had Cooper Duennenberg and Walker Grimes left at first and second. White, Coleson Abel and Tenery loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs and could not get driven in. Bridger Bushong, Sam Letz, Duennenberg and White wound up on base in the sixth before another pickoff and failed steal thwarted the chance to at least tie the score.
Patterson finished with two of Tivy’s hits, and the others came from Duennenberg, Abel, Grimes, Bushong and Letz.
Tenery started and pitched six innings with five hits allowed, four strikeouts and four walks. Fisher Roberts relieved for the final inning.
Earlier in the week, Abel tossed 6-1/3 innings in a solid performance that included 17 strikeout victims to help propel Tivy past Buda Johnson, 5-3, in more district action Tuesday.
Tenery’s game at the plate helped bolster Abel’s effort, with Tenery recording three hits in the game and driving in the winning run and an insurance run as well in the top of the seventh after Johnson had tied the game 3-3.
Tivy hit itself to a 3-0 advantage before the Jaguars knotted the score in the fifth, which set the table for Tenery scoring Kale Lackey and Grimes with a long single.
Grimes and White chipped in two hits each to Tivy’s 11 total bangs. Duennenberg, Lackey, Roberts and Letz all had one hit apiece.
Tenery’s last-inning RBIs led the team as well, while Duennenberg, White and Roberts were good for one ribbie each.
Lackey scored twice and Grimes, Tenery and Roberts once.
Abel walked only three as part of his command from the mound before giving way to Roberts, who struck out two in 2/3 of an inning.
The Antlers, 6-8 in district action and 13-16 overall, are scheduled to play at Champion Tuesday and will host Dripping Springs Friday in a 7 p.m. matchup at Antler Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.