Center Point advances four to area competition

SAN SABA – Complete results were not made readily available, but Center Point is known to have qualified four track and field athletes from district to area based on performances at the District 29-2A meet held Friday in San Saba.
Toree Beckerson will compete at the next level after taking first place in high jump, third place in long jump and fourth in the 100 meters.
Jose Villalobos was first in the 100 meters and third in the 200.
Taylor Vela came in second in both the 3200 and 1600 meter races.
Derrick Dominguez pole vaulted to fourth place and ran fourth in the 300 hurdles.
The top four places in each event at the district level advance to area meets.
Center Point’s area meet will be held at Falls City on Wednesday.
