Lady Pirates lose battle to Harper

HARPER – Center Point was defeated by Harper, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13, on Tuesday, which dropped the Lady Pirates to 4-2 in the Distrct 29-2A volleyball race.
“When you play Harper, you have to play your best volleyball. We did not do that,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Two kills each were recorded by Kaylee Blackledge, Kortney Carmouche and Iris Lozano.
Blackledge added five assists. Victoria Beckerson pitched in 11 digs and one ace. Carmouche logged an ace and one block to her totals and Lozano posted a block.
The Lady Pirates will travel to Medina to begin the second round of district action and return home to Pirates Gym on Tuesday, Oct. 5 for a match against San Antonio Stacey.
