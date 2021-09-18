Fourth quarter TDs seal Antlers' fate against McCallum

Tivy led 7-3 at halftime and gave up a single touchdown late in the third quarter, but a fourth quarter push by Austin McCallum quarterback Jaxon Rosales ended hopes of a win for the Antlers, who fell 23-15 Friday night at Antler Stadium in non-district action.
Tivy quarterback Jake Layton capped a 57-yard drive with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Johnston with 4;50 left in the first quarter to get the Antlers on the board. Steven Grocki split the uprights and Tivy was up 7-0.
Tivy’s defense held off the Knights for the rest of the quarter and put up a wall in the second period when McCallum was within striking distance at the Antler 4 yard line, forcing Knight kicker Silvio Guzman to settle for a 21-yard field goal with 8:53 left on the clock.
Neither team would score again and Tivy's 7-3 halftime lead would hold until 1:45 remaining in the third quarter when McCallum’s Nate Davidson hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Rosales. A bad snap thwarted Guzman’s extra point kick, giving the Knight’s a slim 9-7 lead.
In the final minutes of the game, Rosales scored on a 22-yard run at the 9:58 mark and on a 1-yard keeper with 4:44 left in the game to extend McCallum’s lead to 23-7.
It took the Antlers less than 30 seconds to respond, marching 70 yards to paydirt when Layton finished the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Desnic Houston at the 4:15 mark. Looking to stay in the game, Layton successfully completed a two-point conversion with a short pass to Jackson Johnston and Tivy trailed by eight points at 23-15 with enough time on the clock to tie the game.
The Antler defense forced a punt, giving Tivy back the ball with 1:24 left in the game, but, in the end, the touchdown would not come.
On the night, Layton completed 11 of 27 passes for 166 yards and rushed for 27 ground yards on six carries.
Rosales added only 60 yards in the air, completing 7 of 13 attempts, but accounted for 105 yards rushing for the Knights. In total, McCallum finished with 235 yards.
Tivy put up a total 176 offensive yards against the Knights.
On defense for the Antlers, Maddox Stegall recovered a McCallum fumble and Joe Montanez recorded a sack, while Eithan Honeycutt and Luke Johnston put up a solid fight against the Knights.
Tivy (0-4) will return to the field on Friday, where they will face Corpus Christi Calallen at Antler Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.