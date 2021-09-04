Hawks handle Brooks Academy

After having their wings clipped in a season opening loss, the OLH Hawks soared to their first win Friday when they blasted Brooks Academy 66-31.
OLH (1-1) used a quarterback combination against the Bengals that attempted 20 passes and completed 16 to the tune of 247 yards and two touchdowns.
Treves Hyde was perfect on all six of his efforts for 141 yards and the two touchdowns, while Deacon Cruz completed 10 of 14 for 106 yards.
Stefan Sirianni caught one of the scoring passes and Jett Sapp hauled in the other. Sirianni finished the game with 108 receiving yards.
Cruz’s all-around performance included rushing 16 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Graham Ballay had 99 on only six carries and scored once.
Sapp caught another pass while on defense and returned his interception to the end zone. Mike Chapman had 11 tackles to pace the defense in that department.
Hayden Juenke, Faviel Rodelo, Dallen Herndon, Hudson White, Zeke Barrientos, Cruz, Ballay, Sirianni, and Jake Mein were also in on stops for the Hawks.
Sirianni kicked OLH’s extra points.
The Hawks will host Medina on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
