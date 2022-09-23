HPMS wins three titles at River Run meet

Hal Peterson Middle School invaded Flat Rock Park on Wednesday, captured three of four team championships and placed third in another, as part of the Antler River Run Cross Country Meet.
HPMS was represented by 67 athletes, 10 of whom finished in the top and eight medalists.
“This group is very enjoyable and are some good, hard-working kids. We are certainly appreciative of the support from the Tivy runners,” said HPMS head coach Chris Ramirez.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
Danna Cisneros, Lauren Holland and Audrey Nelson went 3-4-5 to medal and help lead the eighth grade team to a title over La Vernia 37-70.
Fredericksburg was third, followed by Uvalde, Wimberley and Devine.
HPMS’ remaining 16 racers showed as: Lilyanna Gonzalez (11th, 15:11), Alexis Moore (14th, 15:34), Hailey Harmon (16th, 15:43), Lily Shantz (22nd, 16:05), Paulina Mejia (25th, 16:19), Addison Romack (32nd, 16:52), Hailey Van Nostrand (33rd, 16:57), Melody Gehrels (43rd, 18:25), Ella Shell (44th, 18:40), Helena Shantz (49th, 20:04), Lillian Leonard (50th, 20:10), Madison Gorneault (51st, 20:21), Riley McComb (52nd, 20:26), Bailey Fernandez (53rd, 20:37), Ashlyn Gray (56th, 21:36), and Isabella Mills (60th, 23:40).
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The Lady Spikes claimed their team title 37-62 over Llano in the division where Mason was third, Devine fourth, Wimberley fifth and Fredericksburg sixth.
Top finishers and medal winners for places 3-4-5 after two miles completed were Hattie Gilbreath (14:24), Brady Cooksey (14:35), and Lyla Farhoudi (14:53).
Remaining racers with positions and times were: Riley Harmes (12th, 15:49), Riley Russ (13th, 16:18), Madison Clark (21st, 16:57), Gabriela Chedzoy (22nd, 16:58), Walker Richards (26th, 17:15), Layla Hawkins (29th, 17:26), Sophia Vargas (30th,17:27), Sloane Hendricks (37th, 18:09), Alivia Huffman (40th, 18:23), Dulce Manzano (45th, 19:15), Genesis Lira (51st, 19:41), Aamina Carillo (78th, 23:53.9), and Isabella Mohr (81st, 25:19).
Spikes eighth grade
Nathan Claudio managed to give the eighth grade boys a top 10 finish with his two-mile time of 13:58.
As a team, the Spikes were third with 83 points and in front of Devine (111) and La Vernia (165). Fredericksburg and Wimberley were the 1-2 teams, scoring 28 and 49 points.
More Spikes racers coming through the finish chute included: Jose Salinas (12th, 14:01), Jayen Dequina (18th, 14:30), Ethan Sleeper (20th, 14:37), Landon May (23rd, 15:15), Fabian Guzman (24th, 15:17), Joshua Davis (26th, 15:28), Jose Galindo (30th, 16:17), Kyle Schroeder (31st, 16:21), Dylan Miller (32nd, 16:39), Joel Chavez Hal (37th, 17:33), Wyatt Trainum (41st, 18:51), Edgar Vazquez (42nd, 20:25), and Gerardo Delgadillo (43rd, 20:46).
Spikes seventh grade
The seventh grade Spikes were team champions over Devine 51-60, followed by La Vernia (71), Harper (106), Llano (113), Fredericksburg (134), and Wimberley (142).
Medalists were Matthew Anson coming in third, and Malakai Ayala finishing seventh. Anson’s two-mile time was 13:15. Ayala ran 13:39.
Hudson Cowart gave the Spikes a third top-10er with 10th, and his time was 14:15. Packing in HPMS other places were Braxton Simpson (11th, 14:27), Jayden Bond (20th, 15:19), Jonathan Anderson (25th, 15:37), Rolando Serrano (36th,16:30), Owen Olea (37th, 16:34), Emerson Wheatley (40th, 16:58), Camdyn Martinez (41st, 17:05), Aiden Cave (42nd, 17:13), Hernan Gonzalez (52nd, 19:03), Elijah Brown (53rd, 19:07), Gideon Zinmeister (57th, 21:45), and Tristan Moran (58th, 22:33).
All HPMS teams travel to Castroville on Wednesday to race in the Medina Valley Invitational.
