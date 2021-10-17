Hawks edged by Castle Hills

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills rallied back from a halftime deficit and held the lead into the fourth quarter before falling to San Antonio Castle Hills 48-43 in a crucial TAPPS 6-man football game between District 5 contenders.
The Hawks fell to 2-2 in the race for one of three playoff berths from the district and are 4-3 overall, while Castle Hills raised itself to 6-1 overall and 3-1 against the district.
The Hawks trailed 24-16 at the half, but went up 28-24 after three quarters only to be out-scored 24-15 in the final period.
Tres Cervantes had eight carries for 100 yards with two rushing touchdowns, and a 70-yard kickoff return for anther six points. Graham Ballay chipped in 39 yards to OLH’s total 146 om the ground and caught three passes from Treves Hyde, including one for a touchdown.
Hyde completed 10 of 16 passes for three scores, two going to Stefan Sirianni, who finished with 64 yards.
Jake Mein and Hudson White also were on the receiving end of Hyde’s passes. The Hawks had an even 300 yards of offense.
Defensively, White had 9-1/2 tackles, while Edgar Rodelo finished with nine. White recovered a fumble and Dallen Herndon also pounced on a loose football.
Pre-season district favorite and defending TAPPS Division-I state champion Texas School for the Deaf brings a 4-0 district record to Hawks Field on Friday. The Rangers are 5-1 for all games.
The Hawks defeated TSD 53-51 last year.
(0) comments
