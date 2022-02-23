Hawks claim district title

OLH's combined soccer team, consisting of both Hawks and Lady Hawks, continued late season success by clinching first place in their TAPPS District 5-3A Tuesday when the team beat Atonement Academy 1-0 at the KSC.
The win capped OLH's district campaign at 9-3, and 9-6 overall after an 0-3 start.
Rosters were consolidated after there were not enough Lady Hawks to comprise a girls’ team.
Stefan Sirianni made the Hawk's lone goal in the second half to finish the regular season with 19 notches one season removed from being a defensive specialist. It was his only shot of the match and the assist was from Avery Morris.
Hayden Juenke had four saves, while other shots were taken by Morris, Cris Angel and Jet Sapp. Morris led all shot takers with four.
Prior to Tuesday's takedown of Atonement, OLH put itself in position to wear the district crown by edging Schertz John Paul-II 2-1 Monday, also at the KSC.
Morris and Sirianni made goals for OLH, Morris' coming during first half action that ended 1-1.
The goal was the second of the season for Morris, who starred the previous years for the Lady Hawks.
Goals made were part of 19-shots from OLH, led by Sirianni's seven. Morris and Lady Hawk Alexis Peak generated four shots, Angel had three and Faviel Rodelo had one, as well as an assist.
At the Hawk's net, Juenke made 11 saves.
"The whole team is responsible for our success," said OLH head coach Lance Carlile. "Our process has become one of rinse and repeat between training and match execution."
OLH heads to TAPPS playoff action Saturday with a roster that has Graham Ballay, Albert Vasquez, Jet Sapp, Edgar Rodelo, Danek Garcia, Hailee Gooden, Francis Arredondo, Zeke Barrientos, Diego Garcia, Jude Heuber, Avery Palmer, and Demitri Dry in addition to Peak, Sirianni, Faviel Rodelo, Angel, Juenke and Morris.
First round action is against either Atonement or Bay Area Christian from a match to be played Thursday, and the match will be at the KSC with a time still to be determined.
