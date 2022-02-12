Third quarter slump dooms Pirates

Center Point held advantage through most of its game against Mason on Friday, but the Punchers put together an amazing third quarter to fend off the Pirates 70-51 in a boys District 29-2A basketball game at Pirates Gym.
The Pirates led at halftime, 30-29, and outscored Mason by two points in the final period after the difference-making third quarter, where the Punchers blitzed Center Point 23-1.
Nick Zuercher recorded 17 points as the Pirates’s top scorer and was aided by 10-point efforts from Christian Martinez and Logan Burley.
Derrick Dominguez managed eight points, while two points apiece were provided by Alvaro Bustamante, Bryson Smith and Jose Villalobos.
Center Point (4-19, 2-9) will travel to Goldthwaite to close out the season on Tuesday.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v MASON – FEB 11
CENTER POINT 14 16 1 20 (51)
MASON 13 16 23 18 (70)
Center Point Nick Zuercher 7-0-3-17, Logan Burley 5-0-0-10, Christian Martinez 5-0-0-10, Derrick Dominguez 1-2-0-8, Alvaro Bustamante 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 1-0-0-2, Jose Villalobos 1-0-0-2
Mason Kelton 7-0-6-20, Wofford 3-2-7-19, Goodwin 6-0-0-12, Aguero 2-0-3-7, Fisher 2-0-0-4, Harding 2-0-0-4, Bishop 1-0-0-2, Mayfield 1-0-0-2
FT's: Center Point 8-3 (37.5 percent); Mason 27-16 (59.2 percent)
3's: Center Point Dominguez (2)
