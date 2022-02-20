Hawks' win-streak ends with SMA

Our Lady of the Hills’ soccer squad's four-match win-streak ended Saturday at the Kerrville Sports Complex by San Marcos Academy, 2-1, when the Bears gained a season split in TAPPS district games.
Saturday’s contest was a reschedule from early January when SMA dealt with COVID issues and had to cancel. OLH defeated the Bears in San Marcos at the end of January.
Cris Angel had OLH’s lone goal in the match where the Bears’ defense stymied Stefan Sirianni, who had chalked up 14 goals in his team’s previous eight matches.
The Hawks (7-6, 7-3) had final regular season games at the KSC during the week with SA Atonement and Schertz John Paul-II.
