Mules drop Tivy, 10-5

Alamo Heights doubled up Tivy in runs, 10-5, Tuesday in what served as the District 26-5A baseball opener for both squads.
The Mules kicked their way to six runs in the third inning to seal the deal and drop the Antlers to 2-4 overall.
Tivy managed six hits, led by three off the bat of Walker Grimes, two from Cooper Duennenberg, and one by Kale Lackey.
Grimes and Coleson Abel batted across two runs each and Duennenberg had one.
Runs were scored by Jack Patterson, Fisher Middleton, Fisher Roberts, Ben Butler and Adan Hernandez.
Abel started and went 2-1/3 innings where he gave up five hits, struck out three and walked three. Eric Tenery lasted 1-2/3 innings in relief and allowed three hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Sam Letz threw the final three innings, allowing two hits, getting a pair of strikeouts and walking one.
Next district action for Tivy is at San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Tuesday, March 9. The Antlers will tune up by playing a slate of games in the Comal Baseball Tournament set to start Thursday and run to Saturday.
