Hal Peterson Middle School broke even in the wins and losses department following season-ending football games with Boerne North on Tuesday when the eight graders closed out on the road and seventh Spikes played at home.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team lost 40-8.
The only touchdown for HPMS came from a 52-yard pass from Logan Spalding to Evan Batts. Cooper Jaimes added the extra point.
Spalding was 3-out-of-9 throwing the ball for 78 yards.
Sam Huff ran the ball five times for 34 yard and Jaimes rushed five times for 19 yards.
Spikes 8B
In the HPMS B team game, the Spikes were defeated 36-20.
Jacob San Miguel had seven carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
William Conklin tossed a 3-yard pass to Hudson McDowell for another score.
Denton Taylor had four rushes for 21 yards and McDowell carried five times for 16 yards.
Spikes 7A
At Spikes Field the final score favored HPMS 36-8 to cap an 8-0 season for the 7A group.
Kyrin Armelin had TD runs of 8 and 27 yards.
Kenyon Armelin scored on run of 33 yards and caught a 37-yard TD pass from Aden Baldwin.
Kaiden Ragston added a 4-yard TD on the ground.
Jonathan Tienda kicked all three extra points.
Also helping offensive production were Jack Valentine’s two receptions for 74 yards and Valentine went defensive by making an interception.
Zack Bloomer recovered a fumble and Kyrin Armelin intercepted a pass when playing defense. Francisco Ramos recorded four tackles and a sack.
Spikes 7B
The 7B Spikes also won 24-0 to end perfect at 8-0.
Jonathan Maya’s 68-yard TD run began scoring for HPMS. Braxton Simpson completed a 23-yard pass to Edward Eastland for score number two. Another 68-yard run to the endzone was turned in by Noah Macias.
Andres Olguin was perfect on all PAT kicks.
Switching to defense saw Macias finish with five tackles and a sack. Reid Sonnenberg and Charlie Eastland each had three tackles.
