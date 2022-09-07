Lady Antlers toppled by Antonian

SAN ANTONIO – The Tivy Lady Antlers found tough going in their final non-district volleyball match when they fell in three sets to San Antonio Antonian on Tuesday, 16-25, 13-25, 19-25, in road game action.
Tivy closed out pre-district with a 12-14 record.
Taylor Kubacak was Tivy’s leader in kills with seven and with 10 digs. She and Stella Hendricks each had one block.
More kills were made by Karlyn Dyal (3), Hendricks (2), Reelyn Andreas (2), Allie Finch (2), and Judah Davis (1). Kubacak added two assists. Adding digs were Emma Miller (8), Dyal (7), Madellyn Fiedler (5), Hattie Ahrens (4), Finch (3), Hendricks (2), Grace Copeland (2) and Davis (2).
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Sep. 6
SA Antonian over Tivy 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 7, Karlyn Dyal 3, Stella Hendricks 2, Reelyn Andreas 2, Allie Finch 2, Judah Davis 1; Aces: Madellyn Fiedler 1, Hattie Ahrens 1; Assists: - Fiedler 7, Dyal 7, Kubacak 2; Blocks: Kubacak 1, Hendricks 1; Digs: Kubacak 10, Emma Miller 8, Dyal 7, Fiedler 5, Ahrens 4, Finch 3, Hendricks 2, Grace Copeland 2, Davis 2
Record: 12-14
