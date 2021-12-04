Hawks drop season opener to Veritas

Our Lady of the Hills began its boys’ soccer season with a 7-2 loss to Austin Veritas on Friday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.
Veritas was up 5-0 at half.
Both of the Hawks' goals happened in the final 10 minutes of the non-distrtict TAPPS match when Cris Angel scored off of a Stefan Sirianni assist and Sirianni proving successful on a penalty kick.
The Hawks will hit the road Tuesday to play Austin S. Dominic Savio and will host San Antonio Christian on Friday starting at 5 p.m.
All OLH home matches are at the KSC located off Holdsworth Drive.
